Virtual Reality Art

Christian Lemmerz, Erik Parker, Paul McCarthy, Tony Oursler, Yu Hong

August 27, 2017–February 3, 2018



Press preview: August 26, 3–4pm

Opening: August 26, 4–7pm



Faurschou Foundation Beijing

Chaoyang Qu

2 Jiuxuanquao Road

100015 Beijing

China



www.faurschou.com

Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / Artsy

Faurschou Foundation is pleased to present some of the highest quality Virtual Reality artworks currently available in the world. The exhibition, Virtual Reality Art, will be exhibited in Beijing from August 27, 2017 to February 3, 2018, and will consist of five consecutive “sub-exhibitions” for each participating artist: Christian Lemmerz, Erik Parker, Paul McCarthy, Tony Oursler and Yu Hong.

Virtual Reality has made a successful entry onto the global market at an unusually fast pace. In the art world, this medium is entering a ground-breaking period, enabling artists to cross boundaries and expand their field unlike ever before. It is impossible to do justice to Virtual Reality artworks with a mere description, which is why, in order to understand them, one must experience them first-hand. The medium, thus, literally, opens up an entirely new world for both artists and viewers.

In collaboration with Khora Contemporary, Faurschou Foundation has worked with several internationally renowned contemporary artists to create Virtual Reality art, namely Christian Lemmerz, Erik Parker, Paul McCarthy and Tony Oursler. With this new exhibition, the Foundation will also reveal a new piece by Chinese artist, Yu Hong. Each artwork will be exhibited for a one-month period with complementary sketches, books and artworks for each of the artists and their respective VR pieces.

Faurschou Foundation is glad to continue collaborating with Khora Contemporary after the successful exhibition, New Media (Virtual Reality), in connection to the Venice Biennale 2017. Khora Contemporary was established in 2016 in Copenhagen by five partners with a common passion for art, and a shared vision of Virtual Reality’s significance in the art landscape of the future. Khora Contemporary conducts extensive research on this progressive medium, and specializes in translating the vision of established and emerging artists into the language of VR. This makes Khora Contemporary the first production company to focus on creating contemporary artworks in Virtual Reality.



Christian Lemmerz: August 27–September 29, 2017 (Opening August 26)

Erik Parker: October 1–27, 2017 (Opening September 30)

Paul McCarthy: October 29–November 24, 2017 (Opening October 28)

Tony Oursler: November 26, 2017–January 5, 2018 (Opening November 25)

Yu Hong: January 7–February 3, 2018 (Opening January 6)

Faurschou Foundation​

Faurschou Foundation is a privately owned art institution with a collection of contemporary art, and with exhibition venues at Copenhagen North Harbour as well as Beijing’s attractive art neighbourhood 798. Faurschou Foundation introduces the visitors to some of the world’s most acclaimed artists. Faurschou Foundation’s collection is constantly developed and expanded.

Over a very short period since its establishment in 2011 Faurschou Foundation has profiled itself as a significant art institution with solo exhibitions of among other artists Cai Guo-Qiang, Louise Bourgeois, Shirin Neshat, Gabriel Orozco, Danh Vo, Bill Viola, Ai Weiwei, Yoko Ono and Peter Doig.

For further information please contact:

English inquiry: Katrine Winther, katrine [​at​] faurschou.com / T +45 33914131

Chinese inquiry: Rebecca Yang, rebecca [​at​] faurschou.com / T +86 13146006899