Autophoto

April 20–September 24, 2017



Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain

261, boulevard Raspail

75014 Paris

France

Hours: Tuesday 11am–10pm,

Wednesday–Sunday 11am–8pm



fondation.cartier.com

From April 20 until September 24, 2017, discover the exhibition Autophoto at the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain in Paris.

Autophoto

Thirty years after the exhibition Hommage à Ferrari, the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain will once again focus its attention on the world of cars with the exhibition Autophoto, dedicated to photography’s relationship to the automobile. Since its invention, the automobile has reshaped our landscape, extended our geographic horizons, and radically altered our conception of space and time. The car has also influenced the approach and practice of photographers, providing them not only with a new subject but also a new way of exploring the world and a new means of expression. Based on an idea by Xavier Barral and Philippe Séclier, Autophoto will present over 500 works from the beginning of the 20th century to the present. It will invite us to discover the many facets of automotive culture—aesthetic, social, environmental, and industrial—through the eyes of photographers from around the world. The exhibition will bring together over 90 photographers including both famous and lesserknown figures such as Jacques Henri Lartigue, William Eggleston, Justine Kurland and Jacqueline Hassink, who have shown a fascination for the automobile as a subject or have used it as a tool to take their pictures.